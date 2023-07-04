Bayley On Possibly Working With Mercedes Mone In Japan

During an interview with Inside The Ropes podcast prior to WWE Money in the Bank 2023 this past Saturday, Bayley was asked about potentially joining Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) in Japan. She said:

“I think what she’s doing is incredible, but I don’t know if I’d be able to do it. That Japanese style is intense. I’m a little too old for that. She can go ahead and do all that. She’s braver than I am. She’s way more athletic than I am. So she can do all that stuff, and I’ll support her the whole time. If something were to happen and I was able to go experience different things like that, we’ll see. But right now, my body will say no.”

Despite Bayley's reservations, it would be unlikely she would be able to compete in Japan while under contract to WWE.