WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Bayley On Possibly Working With Mercedes Mone In Japan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2023

Bayley On Possibly Working With Mercedes Mone In Japan

During an interview with Inside The Ropes podcast prior to WWE Money in the Bank 2023 this past Saturday, Bayley was asked about potentially joining Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) in Japan. She said:

“I think what she’s doing is incredible, but I don’t know if I’d be able to do it. That Japanese style is intense. I’m a little too old for that. She can go ahead and do all that. She’s braver than I am. She’s way more athletic than I am. So she can do all that stuff, and I’ll support her the whole time. If something were to happen and I was able to go experience different things like that, we’ll see. But right now, my body will say no.”

Despite Bayley's reservations, it would be unlikely she would be able to compete in Japan while under contract to WWE.

Tyler Breeze Reportedly Still Under Contract To WWE

Fightful Select reports that surprisingly Tyler Breeze is still under contract with WWE despite not having wrestled for the company in more [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 04, 2023 09:17PM


Tags: #wwe #bayley #mercedes mone #sasha banks

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82592/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer