Top WWE Superstar Engaged Following Money In The Bank

It has been one hell of a week for WWE Superstar Logan Paul.

Just this Saturday he competed for the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE's Money in the Bank event in London, England, but outside of the ring he had an equally big moment to focus on.

TMZ reports that Paul and his girlfriend, model Nina Agdal engaged after Paul proposed to her on Sunday. The proposal took place in Lombardy, Italy at Lake Como. The couple began dating a year ago.

It remains unclear what's next for Paul in WWE following Money in the Bank, but you can sure it will make headlines and he will likely compete at SummerSlam 2023.

WNS wishes Logan Paul and Nina Agdal all the very best for their future together!