WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Top WWE Superstar Engaged Following Money In The Bank

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2023

Top WWE Superstar Engaged Following Money In The Bank

It has been one hell of a week for WWE Superstar Logan Paul.

Just this Saturday he competed for the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE's Money in the Bank event in London, England, but outside of the ring he had an equally big moment to focus on.

TMZ reports that Paul and his girlfriend, model Nina Agdal engaged after Paul proposed to her on Sunday. The proposal took place in Lombardy, Italy at Lake Como. The couple began dating a year ago.

It remains unclear what's next for Paul in WWE following Money in the Bank, but you can sure it will make headlines and he will likely compete at SummerSlam 2023.

WNS wishes Logan Paul and Nina Agdal all the very best for their future together!

Big WWE Superstar Set To Make Return On Tonight's RAW (SPOILER)

Details have emerged suggesting Brock Lesnar is set to return on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Brock Lesnar was last s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 03, 2023 09:29PM

Source: tmz.com
Tags: #wwe #logan paul #nina agdal

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82581/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer