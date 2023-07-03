WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shayna Baszler Comments On The Online Hate Ronda Rousey Gets

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2023

During an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co before the 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event, Shayna Baszler addressed the online hate that Ronda Rousey gets on social media

“It’s been that way ever since I’ve known her, man. I don’t know. I don’t know. And it’s funny too, because the few times — it happened more in MMA as well. But the few times where I get on and I’m like, actually, that’s not true. They’re like, you’re speaking as her friend, you’re blind. And I’m like, Yeah, I know her better. But whatever. For whatever reason, people hate her. She’s easy to hate. That’s just something we’re used to. I don’t know. It’s been that way for years. Yeah.”

Tags: #wwe #shayna baszler #ronda rousey

