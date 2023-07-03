Shayna Baszler Comments On The Online Hate Ronda Rousey Gets

During an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co before the 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event, Shayna Baszler addressed the online hate that Ronda Rousey gets on social media

“It’s been that way ever since I’ve known her, man. I don’t know. I don’t know. And it’s funny too, because the few times — it happened more in MMA as well. But the few times where I get on and I’m like, actually, that’s not true. They’re like, you’re speaking as her friend, you’re blind. And I’m like, Yeah, I know her better. But whatever. For whatever reason, people hate her. She’s easy to hate. That’s just something we’re used to. I don’t know. It’s been that way for years. Yeah.”