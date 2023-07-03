WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls LA Knight "An Absolute Rip Off" Of The Rock

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2023

LA Knight might be one of the hottest names in WWE right now but one Hall of Famer has taken issue with the rising WWE Superstar.

During the Monday Night RAW prior to Money in the Bank, Knight told Logan Paul:

“If you follow this, you’ll find the exact directions for where you can stick each and every one of those bottles of Prime.”

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash criticized Knight’s promo, believing Knight to be a "absolute rip off" of The Rock:

“Am I the only one that sees like an absolute rip off of The Rock to the point when he cut the promo on fu**ing Logan Paul or whatever the fu** his name is. The only thing he didn’t do is turn the motherfu**er sideways. Jesus Christ, does everybody have amnesia? There’s nothing original.” 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
