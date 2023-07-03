Injured AEW Star Removed From Roster Page

An AEW talent may no longer be with the company.

Swerve Strickland recently brought in Parker Boudreaux and Trench to form the new group of Mogul Affiliates alongside Rick Ross. Strickland has only teamed with Boudreaux once losing to Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee and Trench has not made his in-ring debut. Things were changed up when Strickland merged his group with The Embassy.



Fightful Select is reporting that both c and Parker Boudreaux are suffering from injuries that have caused them to miss AEW television in recent months. These injuries were prior to the recent group changes.

AEW has now removed Trench from the roster page while Parker Boudreaux is still listed. Boudreaux is listed as part of the Mogul Embassy. It remains unclear if Trencch is done with AEW but a roster page removal is normally a sure sign.

