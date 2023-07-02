John Cena Comments On Surprise WWE Money In The Bank Appearance

Following Saturday's WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, John Cena took to social media to comment on his surprise appearance. Cena appeared in a special segment with Grayson Waller and teased WrestleMania possibly coming to London.
He wrote on Twitter following the appearance:
“Im simply unable to express the love and gratitude I have for last nights audience. Thank you to my @WWE family for always welcoming back home. Thank you London for the opportunity to be part of a truly unforgettable evening. WrestleMania Never say never”
His appearance is reported to be a one-off.
⚡ Latest On Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract
On Saturday, Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE TV at the Money in the Bank 2023. McIntyre has long been rumored for the event especially [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 02, 2023 05:29PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com