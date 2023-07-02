WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Comments On Surprise WWE Money In The Bank Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2023

Following Saturday's WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, John Cena took to social media to comment on his surprise appearance. Cena appeared in a special segment with Grayson Waller and teased WrestleMania possibly coming to London.

He wrote on Twitter following the appearance:

“Im simply unable to express the love and gratitude I have for last nights audience. Thank you to my @WWE family for always welcoming back home. Thank you London for the opportunity to be part of a truly unforgettable evening. WrestleMania  Never say never”

His appearance is reported to be a one-off.

Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb #john cena

