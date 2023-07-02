Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Future Following Money In The Bank 2023

The tag team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank on Saturday and Baszler's sudden turn on her former friend Rousey has many what is next for the duo.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer revealed that Ronda Rousey’s time in WWE may be coming to an end soon as she wants to wind down her wrestling career:

“This was always the plan. The thing was that I was saying Ronda and Shayna were winning the tag team titles, and then Ronda got hurt. The thing is that I don’t know the date and it might be Summer Slam, it might be a little bit after.”

“But the deal is Ronda has a hard-out, you know, I mean she gave a date, ‘This is my last date.’ Because I remember talking to somebody there and it’s like, well, you know, I know they’re gonna do this. And it’s like, I guess make the big match for WrestleMania. And it’s like, no, it’s like her hard-out is long. They didn’t give me the date, but it’s like, it’s long before WrestleMania.”

“So the point is that whatever it is that they’re planning to do. They’ve always, the whole tag team was to set up Ronda and Shayna doing a feud. Ronda wanted to do this feud with Shayna. She got what she wanted. She’s always wanted to do it because Shayna’s the one who got her basically into pro wrestling. You know, Ronda was someone who watched it and sort of knew a little bit about it, but not, she wasn’t like a big pro wrestling fan.”