The Latest On WWE Possibly Hosting WWE WrestleMania In London

On Saturday, John Cena returned to WWE to tease the possibility of WrestleMania taking place in London, although that has long been a dream event for British fans there are many factors that have made WWE reluctant to hold it in London.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation:

“So to go in here, this is completely obviously they’re saying it because AEW at Wembley and they want to go in there at Wembley and they’ll do two shows at Wembley and they will sell out both shows for WrestleMania, I’m sure of that, and set and set gate records, you know, all time gate records for that. But for WWE that’s not enough because WWE wants the city to spend like UFC, you know, the whole gimmick. Now it’s not about your gate, it’s about how much money you can get to be paid to come in millions and millions of dollars.”

“The deal is, is that London because you’re looking for tourists. Well, London, as I actually just found out, London is the number one tourist city in all of Europe. And they don’t need to pay WWE to bring in tourists because they’re gonna get tourists that week and every week they’re getting 20 million tourists a year or some crazy number. So an insane number.”

“So they don’t need to do this, but WWE doesn’t want, let’s just say the two gates together are, are 30 million that they’ll get and, and it may be it’s not enough for WWE, you know, they want that and especially because they’re, if they do it for no money, look at all these cities are gonna get mad at having to pay big money.”

“So the point is, is that London doesn’t want to pay, okay? They didn’t wanna pay for that pay-per-view last year. And that’s why it went to Cardiff. WWE does want to do WrestleMania there because the audience is great. They can do a great gate but they want the city to pay to bring them in. So this is a way to kind of use this thing to tell the city, ‘Hey, you know, we can do this.’ It’s a really interesting game, you know, because we’ll see how it plays out.

“Therefore a lot of money to get WrestleMania into London. There’s negatives to it, but not really as much as before. I mean, like, if it was four years ago or something like that, they would’ve, it would not even be considered. But, for a lot of reasons, you know, it’s, strongly considered and, and it’d be a super memorable show if they could do it. London can do a bigger gate than, you know, I’d say London would be London and New York would probably be the places where you would do the biggest gates.”