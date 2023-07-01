John Cena Makes Surprise Return To Bring WrestleMania To London At WWE Money In The Bank 2023

John Cena IS HERE!!!

After a WWE 2K23 video game 33-percent off commercial airs, featuring John Cena on the cover of the game, we return inside the O2 Arena in London, England where out of nowhere, John Cena's theme hits.

Out comes Cena, who yells "SURPRISE!" and begins his sprint down to the ring as the crowd goes wild. Cena came to the ring and began a promo by saying, "Surprise!" after fans sang along with his theme music seconds after beginning their reaction with a "John Cena sucks!" song-chant.

The WWE legend then cut a promo talking about how it has been 20 years since WWE held a premium live event in England. He asks, "What the hell took us so long?!" He then spoke about how WWE considers the U.K. a gamble. He says he appeared today because he wants to bring WrestleMania to London.

The crowd went absolutely bonkers for that. Before anything else could happen, however, the theme for Grayson Waller hits and out comes the host of "The Grayson Waller Effect" to confront Cena in the ring.

Waller talks about how he was nearly brought to tears by Cena's performance in Scooby Doo. He then applauds him for the jorts and his Hustle Loyalty and Respect style. He mocks Cena for losing to Austin Theory and Bray Wyatt the last few times he wrestled.

The fans crap all over Waller, especially when he dogs London and says if WrestleMania is coming overseas, it should come to Australia.

He then quotes his own viral clip asking if he and his friends can enjoy themselves. He then hypes WrestleMania London but gets ambushed from behind by Waller. Waller takes his shirt off and mocks Cena to the crowd but then turns around into an Attitude Adjustment from Cena, who takes his shirt off and does the "You Can't See Me" gesture to Waller.