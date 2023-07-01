Women’s World Championship Match Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

Natalya will have an opportunity to become the Women's World Champion on Monday, July 3.
WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World title against Natalya on Monday’s episode of RAW. This will be a rematch from Night of Champions, where Ripley retained in under five minutes.
This is the only match announced for Monday’s show thus far.
