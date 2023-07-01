WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Women’s World Championship Match Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 01, 2023

Natalya will have an opportunity to become the Women's World Champion on Monday, July 3.

WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World title against Natalya on Monday’s episode of RAW. This will be a rematch from Night of Champions, where Ripley retained in under five minutes.

This is the only match announced for Monday’s show thus far.

Roman Reigns Defeated For The First Time Since December 2019 At WWE Money In The Bank 2023

Roman Reigns' dominance continues to crumble having suffered his first defeat at today's WWE Money in the Bank 2023 event. Reign up until th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 01, 2023 10:42PM

 


