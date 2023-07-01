Roman Reigns Defeated For The First Time Since December 2019 At WWE Money In The Bank 2023

Roman Reigns' dominance continues to crumble having suffered his first defeat at today's WWE Money in the Bank 2023 event. Reign up until this point had not been pinned since December 2019!

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via our live coverage partner RAJAH.com.

The Bloodline Civil War

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

From there, the elaborate, lengthy pre-match video package airs for our main event, which is The Bloodline Civil War pitting Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa against The Usos.

Once the pre-match package wraps up, the familiar sounds of the entrance theme for The Usos plays and out comes the brother duo of Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for our main event and final match of the show.

The Usos settle into the ring to a huge pop and "They the ones!" chants, among others. The fans also very loudly sing along with The Usos' theme music. That's becoming a trend that is just spreading like wildfire. How many songs can millions of wrestling fans memorize the lyrics to? Apparently dozens!

Now that Jimmy and Jey are settled into the ring, their music dies down. After a healthy delay, the lights go down and then the familiar sounds of Roman Reigns' theme plays. Out comes "The Tribal Chief" himself, accompanied by "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman and his partner for The Bloodline Civil War, Solo Sikoa.

All four men involved in The Bloodline Civil War are settled into the ring. The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this match, as all four guys are face-to-face in the middle of the ring yelling at each other passionately.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our main event. The fans immediately break out in a loud "F*ck you Roman!" chant and then he takes his spot on the ring apron outside the ropes as the fans boo. Solo kicks things off against Jimmy Uso to get this one started.

We see some back-and-forth action and then we see Solo Sikoa to start to take over. Roman Reigns tags in once things are slow and calm and in the favor of Reigns and Solo. The fans get on "The Tribal Chief's" case with some derogatory songs and chants.

Reigns then stops and gets a pep talk from Paul Heyman at ringside. He gets back in the ring and proceeds to go on a prolonged one-sided beatdown of Jey Uso. A "Tribal B*tch!" chant breaks out and spreads like wildfire throughout the O2 Arena.

Jey Uso starts to fight his way back into competitive form. He gets Reigns in the corner and climbs up him for the ten punch spot, with the fans counting along as each shot lands. A brief distraction by Solo allows Reigns to jump back into the offensive driver's seat. He starts taunting and yelling at Jey as he beats him down.

The fans break out into a thunderously loud "Stand up, if you hate Roman!" song-style chant that Roman big-time acknowledges on-camera and the commentators bring up on the broadcast. As the action continues, the song-chants switch to "Sit down, if you hate Roman!"

Solo beats down Uso in the ring and then Roman tags in and from the floor, hits his running drive-by kick on the ring apron. Back in the ring, "The Tribal Chief" goes back to work on Uso as a loud "F*ck you Roman!" chant spreads throughout the O2 Arena.

Main event Jey fires up, taking out Solo and knocking him to the floor. He clotheslines Roman over the top on the other side and out to the floor. He hits a dive on Roman from the ring to the floor, heads back in and dives on the other side onto Solo on the floor.

Jey turns around into a Superman punch from Roman. Roman hits a second one and then backs in the corner and waits for Jey to get up for a spear. Jey makes the tag and Roman charges in for the spear but is blasted by both Usos with a double spear. Uso goes for the cover but Solo breaks it up.

We see a two-on-two stand off, with Roman and Solo on one side of the ring and Jimmy and Jey on the other. They soak up the atmosphere of the moment and then eight fists start flying all over the place as the crowd comes unglued.

Roman lays out Jimmy when the two are alone in the ring. He turns to the crowd and yells at them to shut up, saying he's sick of them already. He does the Uce war-cry and waits for Jimmy to get up. He charges at him for a spear but runs into a super kick. Jimmy decks Roman with another one. He heads to the top rope for an Uso splash but lands into a choke from Roman. Uso fades but eventually springs back to life.

Jimmy muscles Roman up like you would your little brother and slams him in the corner. He tags in Jey. Jey comes in but Roman bumps the ref out of the ring. He turns around into a super kick from Jey and then a 1-and-done from The Usos. Jey goes for the cover but there is no ref to count the pin. Roman was dead to rights' but there's no one to make it official.

The Usos go to the top-rope in opposing corners but are caught on the way down by Reigns and Solo. Each guy hits a urinagi and then Solo hits a Samoan Spike and Roman hits a spear. They drag The Usos on top of each other like Joe Pesci and his brother at the end of Casino. Roman goes to cover the two lifeless Usos but somehow they kick out. The crowd goes insane.

Roman looks nervous. Paul Heyman, even as "The Wise Man," yells out "What are we gonna do?!" unsure how to handle this or what to do to finish off The Usos. Solo Sikoa takes charge and begins beating up on Jimmy and Jey some more. Solo bashes Uso into the ring steps and then he starts taking apart the commentary table. Roman shouts instructions to "Destroy him!"

Solo super kicks Jimmy and lays him lifeless across the cleared off table. Solo climbs up the barricade and looks at Roman. He lets out a war cry and goes for a big splash but Jimmy moves and Solo goes through the table himself. In the ring. Jey hits a super kick but then Roman hits a Superman punch. Jey hits another super kick but then Roman bounces off the ropes and connects with a Spear. He goes for the cover but only gets two.

A loud "This is Awesome!" chant breaks out and then we are shown highlights of everything that just happened. Jey hits a low blow and then a super kick to Roman. He makes the tag and both Usos hit double super kicks. And again. And a third time. They head to the top-rope for the Uso Splash. They go for the cover and get the win. The crowd goes nuts.

Winners: The Usos