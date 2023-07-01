"Big Segment" Planned For Today's WWE Money In The Bank 2023 (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A spoiler has emerged on a planned "big segment" for today’s WWE Money in the Bank 2023 event.

During Friday's SmackDown, Logan Paul was a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect talk show which ended up turning into a three-way segment with the SmackDown representatives of the Money in the Bank ladder match, with Butch beating LA Knight and Santos Escobar.

It was also announced at Madison Square Garden that next week there will be a Grayson Waller Effect segment with special guest Edge.

Waller has not been advertised for Money in the Bank today, but is reportedly planned to make an appearance.

According to WRKD Wrestling, there is a "big segment" planned involving Waller tonight.

Nothing more is known at this stage.