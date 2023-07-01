WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

"Big Segment" Planned For Today's WWE Money In The Bank 2023 (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 01, 2023

"Big Segment" Planned For Today's WWE Money In The Bank 2023 (SPOILER)

A spoiler has emerged on a planned "big segment" for today’s WWE Money in the Bank 2023 event.

During Friday's SmackDown, Logan Paul was a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect talk show which ended up turning into a three-way segment with the SmackDown representatives of the Money in the Bank ladder match, with Butch beating LA Knight and Santos Escobar.

It was also announced at Madison Square Garden that next week there will be a Grayson Waller Effect segment with special guest Edge.

Waller has not been advertised for Money in the Bank today, but is reportedly planned to make an appearance.

According to WRKD Wrestling, there is a "big segment" planned involving Waller tonight.

Nothing more is known at this stage.

Backstage News On The Main Event For Today's WWE Money In The Bank 2023 (SPOILER)

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a line about the WWE Money In The Bank main event which generated some speculation regarding [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 01, 2023 06:37PM


Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb #grayson waller #grayson waller effect

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82549/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer