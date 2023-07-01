Backstage News On The Main Event For Today's WWE Money In The Bank 2023 (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a line about the WWE Money In The Bank main event which generated some speculation regarding what match will go last.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio appeared to be implied as the main event and Fightful Select is reporting an update.

The report notes WWE officials have not confirmed the main event other than the event will feature a "triple main event", a strategy that the company has used before. Some believe that the line of Rhodes vs. Mysterio main eventing generated more heat on Dominik and that any more heat on Dominik was a good thing for the company.

Additionally, the discussion on match order had the Men's Money in the Bank match open the show, which is now confirmed and the Bloodline match close it, however, the decision on this would not be finalized until after last night's SmackDown and perhaps not until before the show.

Insider source WRKD Wrestling reported recently that Brock Lesnar is expected to return at tonight's premium live event in the Cody match to set up a future gimmick match between the two - likely at SummerSlam, so this might furth suggest Cody in the main event.