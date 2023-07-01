WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News On The Main Event For Today's WWE Money In The Bank 2023 (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 01, 2023

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a line about the WWE Money In The Bank main event which generated some speculation regarding what match will go last.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio appeared to be implied as the main event and Fightful Select is reporting an update.

The report notes WWE officials have not confirmed the main event other than the event will feature a "triple main event", a strategy that the company has used before. Some believe that the line of Rhodes vs. Mysterio main eventing generated more heat on Dominik and that any more heat on Dominik was a good thing for the company.

Additionally, the discussion on match order had the Men's Money in the Bank match open the show, which is now confirmed and the Bloodline match close it, however, the decision on this would not be finalized until after last night's SmackDown and perhaps not until before the show.

Insider source WRKD Wrestling reported recently that Brock Lesnar is expected to return at tonight's premium live event in the Cody match to set up a future gimmick match between the two - likely at SummerSlam, so this might furth suggest Cody in the main event.

Source: Fightful Select / WRKD Wrestling
Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb #cody rhodes #dominik mysterio

