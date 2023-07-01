WWE Reveals Opening Match For Money In The Bank 2023

Things are going to kick off WWE Money In The Bank 2023 in a big way today.

During the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Kickoff Show with Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp, the opening match for the main show was revealed.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 will open at the O2 Arena in London, England with the Men's Ladder Match. The plan was for the Men's MITB match to open the show 30 minutes before the kickoff show began.

Scheduled in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match are Logan Paul, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest.

The rumored main event is Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio.