Final Card For Today’s WWE Money In The Bank 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 01, 2023

WWE holds Money in the Bank today Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England, airing on Peacock.

Below is the final card:

Bloodline Civil War Match:
The Usos vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:
Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Finn Balor

Men’s Money in the Bank Match:
Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money in the Bank Match:
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega vs. Trish Stratus

Singles Match:
Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match:
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (champions) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:
Gunther (champion) vs. Matt Riddle


