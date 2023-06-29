News On Nixed Creative Plans For Bryan Danielson Prior To Forbidden Door Injury

New details have emerged concerning creative plans for Bryan Danielson prior to his suffering an injury at Forbidden Door.
Fightful Select reports Danielson’s injury forced the company to make a number of changes. The report reveals there were plans in place for the star to wrestle more frequently on television, and he was planned to be involved in the next Blood & Guts match for July in Boston.
The report also mentions his recent contributions to creative. Fightful notes that while the Championship Friday edition of Rampage was Tony Khan’s idea rather than Danielson’s, he had been working on the first few weeks of Collision creative for which he has been "very valuable" to the whole process for production and talent.
