WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

News On Nixed Creative Plans For Bryan Danielson Prior To Forbidden Door Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2023

News On Nixed Creative Plans For Bryan Danielson Prior To Forbidden Door Injury

New details have emerged concerning creative plans for Bryan Danielson prior to his suffering an injury at Forbidden Door.

Fightful Select reports Danielson’s injury forced the company to make a number of changes. The report reveals there were plans in place for the star to wrestle more frequently on television, and he was planned to be involved in the next Blood & Guts match for July in Boston.

The report also mentions his recent contributions to creative. Fightful notes that while the Championship Friday edition of Rampage was Tony Khan’s idea rather than Danielson’s, he had been working on the first few weeks of Collision creative for which he has been "very valuable" to the whole process for production and talent.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #bryan danielson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82540/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer