Hulk Hogan Feels He Should Have Called Time On His Wrestling Career Much Earlier

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2023

During an interview with Men’s Health, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan reflected on his 40-year wrestling career believing he should have called it time at the 20-year mark for his own health. Hogan said:

"Wrestling has taken its toll. I wrestled almost 40 years, off and on, and I probably should have quit at the 20-year mark, but with Hulkamania running wild all those years and then when I turned into a bad guy and became Hollywood Hulk Hogan, it was like jumping on another lightning bolt and I had no idea that we were going to reinvent the wrestling business. So, I got hooked, I got sucked in, and I rode that thing until it dropped. Wrestling has been really tough on my body with multiple surgeries and injuries. Nobody gave me the memo that this stuff was fake."


