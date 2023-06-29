WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

The Latest Update On Jerry Lawler's Health Following Stroke

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2023

The Latest Update On Jerry Lawler's Health Following Stroke

Earlier this year WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler suffered a stroke earlier which left him hospitalized for a number of weeks.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s ‘The Wrestling Time Machine’ podcast, Bill Apter provided an update on Jerry Lawler’s health. Apter said:

“He is recovering. What Dutch [Manel] said was true. His spirits were great. Jerry and I are huge horror movie fans and every time I’m on the phone with him, I’ve got to do this imitation of this lady of the old Invisible Man movie…I have to do that every time I call [Lawler]. So the first few weeks after he had his stroke, there was no recognition of that. Today he laughed. He said ‘Hello Bill’ and he asked me if I saw the Renfield movie yet. So we discussed horror movies and he mentioned that he saw Raw this past Monday night and that Logan Paul mentioned him on Monday Night Raw and he was thrilled to hear that. He did have a problem remembering parts of that segment like when he mentioned Lebron James, he couldn’t mention that name. It was hard for him to finish the sentences but he’s much better than when I talked to him about three weeks ago.”

WNS wishes Lawler all the very best with his recovery.

New Trailer For "Dune: Part Two" Featuring Dave Bautista

A new trailer for the thriller film, "Dune: Part Two" has been released and it features former WWE Champion Dave Bautista. Bautista portray [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 29, 2023 06:29PM


Tags: #wwe #jerry lawyer #bill apter

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82537/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer