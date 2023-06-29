New Trailer For "Dune: Part Two" Featuring Dave Bautista

A new trailer for the thriller film, "Dune: Part Two" has been released and it features former WWE Champion Dave Bautista.

Bautista portrays the character Glossu Rabban, the brutish nephew of Baron Harkonnen. The movie is will be released on November 3, 2023, in theaters. Below is the synopsis:

“Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”