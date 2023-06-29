WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Trailer For "Dune: Part Two" Featuring Dave Bautista

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2023

A new trailer for the thriller film, "Dune: Part Two" has been released and it features former WWE Champion Dave Bautista.

Bautista portrays the character Glossu Rabban, the brutish nephew of Baron Harkonnen. The movie is will be released on November 3, 2023, in theaters. Below is the synopsis:

“Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”


