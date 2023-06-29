Who Triple H Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Win The 2023 Men’s WWE Money in the Bank Match?

A number of reports have revealed of late that there have been "internal pitches" for Logan Paul to win the 2023 men’s WWE Money in the Bank match.

Insider source BWE (Better Wrestling Experience) has revealed Triple H doesn’t want Logan to win the briefcase and there are also talks about Logan feuding with LA Knight. In response to a follower who commented Logan feuding with Knight would mean Knight isn’t winning MITB, BWE replied with "not necessary but can be a case" and added that Knight/Damian Priest are still the favorites to win.

BWE also added the company is "hyped" about MITB and they believe it will be "bigger" than Backlash and Night of Champions.