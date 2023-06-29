WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Who Triple H Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Win The 2023 Men’s WWE Money in the Bank Match?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2023

A number of reports have revealed of late that there have been "internal pitches" for Logan Paul to win the 2023 men’s WWE Money in the Bank match.

Insider source BWE (Better Wrestling Experience) has revealed Triple H doesn’t want Logan to win the briefcase and there are also talks about Logan feuding with LA Knight. In response to a follower who commented Logan feuding with Knight would mean Knight isn’t winning MITB, BWE replied with "not necessary but can be a case" and added that Knight/Damian Priest are still the favorites to win.

BWE also added the company is "hyped" about MITB and they believe it will be "bigger" than Backlash and Night of Champions.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 28, 2023 05:43PM


Tags: #wwe #logan paul #triple h #money in the bajk #mitb

