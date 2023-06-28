WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Latest Drew McIntyre’s Return To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 28, 2023

Latest Drew McIntyre’s Return To WWE

Drew McIntyre has been off WWE television since WrestleMania and there has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks about his future with the company, with some sources suggesting he could be in line for Money In The Bank 2023 return in London, England.

However, PWInsider is reporting the company still has no concrete plans to bring Drew McIntyre back and there is reportedly "no buzz internally" about the Scottish star being any part of Money In The Bank on Saturday.

It has been reported that McIntyre’s contract is set to expire in early 2024 and he is unhappy with his creative direction.

John Cena Annoyed By Fan Wanting Him To Deliver Iconic Catchphrase

A video has gone viral on social media of a fan interrupting John Cena’s conversation while he was spending time with an acquaintances [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 28, 2023 05:38PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre #money in the bank

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82528/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer