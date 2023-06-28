Latest Drew McIntyre’s Return To WWE

Drew McIntyre has been off WWE television since WrestleMania and there has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks about his future with the company, with some sources suggesting he could be in line for Money In The Bank 2023 return in London, England.

However, PWInsider is reporting the company still has no concrete plans to bring Drew McIntyre back and there is reportedly "no buzz internally" about the Scottish star being any part of Money In The Bank on Saturday.

It has been reported that McIntyre’s contract is set to expire in early 2024 and he is unhappy with his creative direction.