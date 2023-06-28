John Cena Annoyed By Fan Wanting Him To Deliver Iconic Catchphrase

A video has gone viral on social media of a fan interrupting John Cena’s conversation while he was spending time with an acquaintances at the restaurant. The fan asked if Cena would do the "U Can’t See Me" gesture and Cena replied sharply with, "can I enjoy some time with my friends?"

The fan apologized and the footage has since gone viral with many hundreds of thousands of views, Twitter account @TheEnemiesPE3 tweeted:

“John Cena is really nice for the way he told lil bruh to leave him alone because a lot of other wrestling legends would’ve cussed him out for interrupting their meal ”