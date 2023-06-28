WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Annoyed By Fan Wanting Him To Deliver Iconic Catchphrase

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 28, 2023

A video has gone viral on social media of a fan interrupting John Cena’s conversation while he was spending time with an acquaintances at the restaurant. The fan asked if Cena would do the "U Can’t See Me" gesture and Cena replied sharply with, "can I enjoy some time with my friends?"

The fan apologized and the footage has since gone viral with many hundreds of thousands of views, Twitter account @TheEnemiesPE3 tweeted:

“John Cena is really nice for the way he told lil bruh to leave him alone because a lot of other wrestling legends would’ve cussed him out for interrupting their meal  ”

Tags: #wwe #john cena

