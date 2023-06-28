WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible SPOILER On Men’s 2023 WWE Money In The Bank Winner

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 28, 2023

The 2023 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event is just days away, taking placce on Saturday, July 1 in London, England. A rumor has emerged from an insider source @WRKDWrestling revealing who may win the Men's MITB match:

“While LA Knight and Damien Priest are the current favorites to win the upcoming Money In The Bank match, there have been internal pitches to give the win to Logan Paul. Some feel that Paul holding the briefcase would bring publicity and put more eyes on the company.”

It has also been reported by BWE (Better Wrestling Experience) that there could be an "upset at MITB” and followed up noting "not Cody [Rhodes] nor LAK [LA Knight]."

