Nixed Plans For Female Wyatt Family Member Revealed?

A former WWE developmental star has revealed nixed plans for her to join the Wyatt Family during her time with the company.

Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, Luke Harpe and later Braun Strowman all made up The Wyatt Family, however, it never officially had a female member.

In an interview on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, former WWE Superstar Anya Zova revealed there were several stars pitched to have her act as their manager. One of those pitches was for her to join The Wyatt Family. She explained:

“I mean, I was obviously always like a heel. A badass. A few wrestlers pitched me to work with them to be a valet.

“Brodus Clay (now Tyrus in the NWA) loved me. He wanted me to be one. But I’m like, ‘You already have two girls, you don’t need another girl.’

“We still tried it at a few local shows in Florida, which I appreciate. So he tried to help me because that’s how it happens, one big wrestler wants to bring you up and sees potential in you.

“And once I got released, I was talking to somebody from The Wyatt Family. So apparently, what they had in mind is they wanted me to do The Wyatt Family and make me white trash, which would be fun.

“I would love that. When I heard it — I’m trying to remember, was it Wyatt? I think it was Wyatt who told me that, he’s like, ‘Yeah. We wanted you to be part of it.’ That was their goal.

“I’m like, ‘Well, that would be fun.’ But it probably wasn’t meant to be.”

Zova joined WWE in August 2012 but was released under a year later in May 2013 following an injury.