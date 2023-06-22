John Cena and The Rock To Appear On New Season of "Hart to Heart" With Kevin Hart

Two of the biggest veterans in WWE and Hollywood are set to appear on Kevin Hart's talk show "Hart to Heart" this July. Peacock has released a brand-new trailer that features John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson among many others.

The trailer doesn't reveal too much about any of the guests involved but the mere fact Cena and Rock will be appearing during the same season will excite professional wrestling fans.

11 years ago at WrestleMania XXVIII both Cena and Rock had a "Once In A Lifetime" match that was repeated a year later at the very next WrestleMania.

Check out the trailer below: