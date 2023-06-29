WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Famer Tells Company "Quit Messing" With LA Knight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2023

WWE Hall Of Famer Tells Company "Quit Messing" With LA Knight

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on LA Knight’s current momentum and his belief that the company needs to put the title on him fast.

"Put the rocket on him. Quit messing around, put the title on him, you know what I am saying? That’s my thing, when you’ve got a guy like him, he’s rare, very rare. He’s organic, he’s figured it out on his own. When you’ve got guys like that you’ve just got to put them in the game. I watched that dude sit and get a little bit of nothing and go out there and sprinkle a little bit of salt and pepper on it. It feels good, you know what I mean? You want to get behind him and the thing is, he hasn’t been the chosen one or anything like that. Another thing I say all the time, you’ve got to win by attrition."

