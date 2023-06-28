Sgt. Slaughter Addresses Lacey Evans Use Of "His Move"

During an interview with Bill Apter on WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter addressed Lacey Evans using the aspects of his gimmick and his Cobra Clutch move:

“I don’t watch [WWE] as much as I did. I watch Raw because SmackDown has Lacey on it. It doesn’t upset me because I know she can’t put a Cobra Clutch on like I do but it’s just the thought that she’s using a move without — at least I would think the writers or somebody would call me up and say, ‘you mind if we use the Cobra Clutch?’ or maybe call it something else because DiBiase brought it in when I was gone with G.I. Joe and he used it as the Million Dollar Dream.

“She could have maybe come up with another name of it but just to call it the Cobra Clutch, I had to end up using the Camel Clutch when I came back [in 1990] because DiBiase was using my hold. I asked Khosrow [Iron Sheik]. I said is it okay if I use your move? That’s the way the business was. You respect your talent and the people that you worked with.”