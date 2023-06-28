SPOILERS For 7/4/23 Episode Of WWE NXT

Following the June 27 episode of WWE NXT, matches were taped for the July 4 show, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Match 1) Blair Davenport defeated Roxanne Perez via knee to the face.

Match 2) Mustafa Ali defeated Tyler Bate via 450 Splash.

Match 3) Kelani Jordan with Dana Brooke defeated Tatum Paxley.

After the match, Cora Jade came out and cut a promo on both Kelani and particularly Dana Brooke.

Match 4) Lyra Valkyria defeated Jacy Jayne via spinning wheel kick. After the match, Jacy attacked Lyra and ripped apart her wings that she enters with. Javier Bernal came to the ring and cut a promo on Von Wagner. They were scheduled for a match and Javier insulted both Von and the crowd. Von Wagner and Robert Stone came down to the ring and Von beat up Javier around ringside. He wanted to both powerbomb Javier on the announce table as well as toss Javier over the barricade but Robert stopped him both times. Von did end up powerbombing Javier through the announce table.

Match 5) The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) with Joe Gacy and Ava Raine defeated The Creed Brothers with Ivy Nile in a Loser Leaves NXT Match. Joe Gacy was ejected during the match. Ivy and Ava got into it during the later portion of the match. When the referee was distracted, a masked man in a red hoodie came down from the crowd and hit a headbutt on Julius allowing Dyad to hit a double team move on him to get the win.

Bron Breakker cut a promo running down being in the most seen NXT match in two years and discusses all of his matches having taken place in NXT including beating LA Knight in his TV debut. He wonders what’s next. Ilja Dragunov comes down and exchanges some words with Bron before a brawl ends up breaking out involving referees and wrestlers trying to separate them.

Match 6) Eddy Thorpe (with Gable Steveson) defeated Damon Kemp in an NXT Underground Match via referee stoppage. There were no ropes or turnbuckles and the winner would be found via submission, knockout, or referee stoppage and they had a number of wrestlers around the ring for the action. After the match, Eddy Thorpe and Gable Steveson posed together. One of the wrestlers tried to get into Gable’s face and Gable laid out a few of the wrestlers with suplexes. He and Eddy posed together to end the show.