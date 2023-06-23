Another "Major Star" From The Main Rosters Looks Set For WWE NXT

The recent "Gold Rush" edition of WWE NXT that featured Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker pulled in 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the P18-49 demo, the highest viewership the show has drawn since April 2021.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com reported that the final segment with Rollins vs. Breakker drew 950,000 viewers and Dave Meltzer is reporting there are plans for more "major stars" to work NXT following the success of Rollins’ to help take the brand to a new level:

“One name that was at least talked about was [Ronda] Rousey, or perhaps even having Rousey & Baszler defend the women’s tag titles there. But the goal is to use the main roster stars to increase the ratings, and the Rollins experiment was a huge success, so when something works in wrestling the idea is that you usually follow up on it.”