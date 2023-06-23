WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Another "Major Star" From The Main Rosters Looks Set For WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 23, 2023

Another "Major Star" From The Main Rosters Looks Set For WWE NXT

The recent "Gold Rush" edition of WWE NXT that featured Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker pulled in 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the P18-49 demo, the highest viewership the show has drawn since April 2021.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com reported that the final segment with Rollins vs. Breakker drew 950,000 viewers and Dave Meltzer is reporting there are plans for more "major stars" to work NXT following the success of Rollins’ to help take the brand to a new level:

“One name that was at least talked about was [Ronda] Rousey, or perhaps even having Rousey & Baszler defend the women’s tag titles there. But the goal is to use the main roster stars to increase the ratings, and the Rollins experiment was a huge success, so when something works in wrestling the idea is that you usually follow up on it.”

Seth Rollins Explains Why The WWE World Heavyweight Title Is Being Defended In WWE NXT

During a recent interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins explained why the new RAW World Heavyweight Championship is being defended in WWE NX [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 20, 2023 06:47PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #seth rollins #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82509/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer