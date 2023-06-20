WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Seth Rollins Explains Why The WWE World Heavyweight Title Is Being Defended In WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 20, 2023

During a recent interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins explained why the new RAW World Heavyweight Championship is being defended in WWE NXT. Rollins explained:

“Taking it down Florida and NXT I think makes it special. You just don’t see that very often. The last time I had a match on NXT was, God, over a decade ago (2013). Getting an opportunity to go down there to the place I really cut my teeth in WWE and bring a brand new world title there and defend it against someone like Bron Breakker, I think it’s gonna put more eyes on NXT, I hope, and bring some attention there.”

“There is nothing you can do down there that’s gonna prepare you for the experience of being on the road with WWE full-time. It’s just a different animal. From everything I’ve seen performance-wise, Bron’s as ready as he’s gonna get. And his time will come. Everybody’s time will come. I was as anxious as anybody when I was down there in NXT. I told Bron this on Tuesday, I’ve been in your shoes. You want to make noise. You want to be the guy and I like that. We need that passion and we need that hunger to continue to push the business forward. I’m excited to go and give him the test of his life and see what he throws back at me. I’m excited to see how ready he really is.”

Source: nypost.com
Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #raw #nxt

