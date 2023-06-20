WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 20, 2023

WWE Fastlane is returning as a premium live event and will take place this year in Indianapolis, IN, later this year.

The big announcement was made by Pat McAfee today on his radio show before interviewing Paul Heyman. The premium live event will take place on October 7 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Tickets go on sale shortly.

WWE Fastlane was last held in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic at the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

Below is the updated WWE premium live event schedule for 2023:

Saturday, July 1, 2023 -  Money in the Bank - The O2 Arena in London, England

Sunday, July 30, 2023 - NXT Battleground - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas

Saturday, August 5, 2023 - WWE SummerSlam - Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Saturday, August 12, 2023 - WWE NXT PLE - Location TBA

Saturday, September 2 - WWE Payback - PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA

Saturday, October 7, 2023 -  WWE Fastlane - Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN


