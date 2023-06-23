Original Creative Plan For Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge Match On WWE RAW

As previously reported, On Monday's WWE RAW, Finn Balor attacked World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins just as he was about to compete in an open challenge match. This was reportedly a late change to creative made by Vince McMahon.

Fightful Select, Tommaso Ciampa was originally scheduled to make his return by answering Rollins’ open challenge. Fightful also revealed the match was scheduled to run for a long period but plans changed multiple times in the days leading up to the show and then just hours before.

Fightful also reported:

“We’re told that the move was a Vince McMahon move and all of those originally planned for the match wanted the match to go through as planned. We haven’t heard that it was so Ciampa wouldn’t lose his first match back, as there was a plan in order that would have been a non-finish.”

Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that he “heard of a lot of frustration surrounding this particular move.” Ciampa ended up defeating The Miz in his return match.