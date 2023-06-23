WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Name Projected To Beat Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 23, 2023

Speculation mounts about who might dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Initially, the top contender was Cody Rhodes. However, a recent report suggests that Gunther is the favorite to win the WWE Royal Rumble in 2024 and potentially challenge Reigns for the title. Reigns has been dominant in WWE, holding the championship for over 1,000 days, but Gunther has emerged as a formidable competitor, gaining recognition for his impressive performances. If Gunther were to defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it would catapult his career and establish him as a major superstar in the wrestling world.

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #gunther

