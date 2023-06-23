New Name Projected To Beat Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40

Speculation mounts about who might dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Initially, the top contender was Cody Rhodes. However, a recent report suggests that Gunther is the favorite to win the WWE Royal Rumble in 2024 and potentially challenge Reigns for the title. Reigns has been dominant in WWE, holding the championship for over 1,000 days, but Gunther has emerged as a formidable competitor, gaining recognition for his impressive performances. If Gunther were to defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it would catapult his career and establish him as a major superstar in the wrestling world.