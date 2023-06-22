Former WWE Creative Writer Recalls Vince McMahon "Ribbing" TV Executives

During his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled Vince McMahon ribbing the USA Network during the WWE Draft by drafting John Cena to SmackDown and back to RAW in the same night, which provided a reaction from TV executives:

“Vince would mess with them. On the draft one year he drafted John Cena, which was the only ratings that Monday Night Raw would get, he drafted him to Friday Night SmackDown, and USA freaked out and started calling.

“It delegitimizes the entire draft process that they do every year. Like that could actually happen ‘No, we want him, no we want him,’ just every draft pick, and he did it just to screw with the people.”