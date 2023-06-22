WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former WWE Creative Writer Recalls Vince McMahon "Ribbing" TV Executives

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 22, 2023

Former WWE Creative Writer Recalls Vince McMahon "Ribbing" TV Executives

During his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled Vince McMahon ribbing the USA Network during the WWE Draft by drafting John Cena to SmackDown and back to RAW in the same night, which provided a reaction from TV executives:

“Vince would mess with them. On the draft one year he drafted John Cena, which was the only ratings that Monday Night Raw would get, he drafted him to Friday Night SmackDown, and USA freaked out and started calling.

“It delegitimizes the entire draft process that they do every year. Like that could actually happen ‘No, we want him, no we want him,’ just every draft pick, and he did it just to screw with the people.”

Former WWE Superstar Returning To SmackDown Next Month

A former WWE Superstar will return to the company at the upcoming Madison Square Garden event in NYC on July 7 for a SmackDown TV taping. P [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 22, 2023 08:34PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #freddie prinze jr #vince mcmahon #usa network

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82502/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer