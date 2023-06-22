Former WWE Superstar Returning To SmackDown Next Month

A former WWE Superstar will return to the company at the upcoming Madison Square Garden event in NYC on July 7 for a SmackDown TV taping.

PWInsider reports that this show is planned for Carlito's return to the company, meaning he will be a SmackDown Superstar when he returns.



Carlito returned during the 2023 Backlash event when he took part in the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. Carlito helped LWO and Savio Vega in taking out Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, who had interfered in the match.

Carlito was spotted in Orlando, Florida recently.

The show event at MSG will also feature Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, The Usos, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, US Champion Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, The Street Profits, AJ Styles, and LA Knight.