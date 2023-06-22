WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former WWE Superstar Returning To SmackDown Next Month

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 22, 2023

Former WWE Superstar Returning To SmackDown Next Month

A former WWE Superstar will return to the company at the upcoming Madison Square Garden event in NYC on July 7 for a SmackDown TV taping.

PWInsider reports that this show is planned for Carlito's return to the company, meaning he will be a SmackDown Superstar when he returns. 
 
Carlito returned during the 2023 Backlash event when he took part in the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. Carlito helped LWO and Savio Vega in taking out Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, who had interfered in the match.

Carlito was spotted in Orlando, Florida recently.

The show event at MSG will also feature Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, The Usos, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, US Champion Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, The Street Profits, AJ Styles, and LA Knight.

Vince McMahon Still Somebody "Everyone Looks To, Especially With Creative"

WWE star Ricochet recently commented on Vince McMahon’s involvement with WWE in 2023 during an interview with sporf.com. Ricochet expl [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 22, 2023 05:32PM


Tags: #wwe #carlito

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82496/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer