Vince McMahon Still Somebody "Everyone Looks To, Especially With Creative"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 22, 2023

WWE star Ricochet recently commented on Vince McMahon’s involvement with WWE in 2023 during an interview with sporf.com. Ricochet explained:

“Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too. I think Triple H and everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best in who they have. They’re trying to work to everyone’s strengths. I think that’s something that Triple H has always done.

“They want to grow the brand as much as possible. Whether it’s Raw or SmackDown or NXT. They’re trying to highlight the strengths of everybody. I think it’s been great so far.

“Everybody sees the popularity of the brand now, so they just want to expand it as much as possible. I think what they’ve been doing recently with everybody has been great. Everybody’s been going out there and giving it their all.”

 

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #ricochet

