Backstage News On Johnny Gargano’s Current WWE Status

Tommaso Ciampa returned on Monday's WWE RAW but Johnny Gargano did not appear on the broadcast despite the event taking place in his hometown of Cleveland, OH. Gargano was however backstage at the event and the company does have future plans for Gargano.

Insider source @WKRDWrestling noted the following on Twitter:

“While Johnny Gargano was noticeably absent from WWE RAW, fans saw the return of Ciampa. As we’ve reported in the past, there are still plans in the works to reform #DIY. We can now add current plans have this leading to a feud with Owens/Zayn over the tag titles.”