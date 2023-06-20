WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Backstage News On Johnny Gargano’s Current WWE Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 20, 2023

Backstage News On Johnny Gargano’s Current WWE Status

Tommaso Ciampa returned on Monday's WWE RAW but Johnny Gargano did not appear on the broadcast despite the event taking place in his hometown of Cleveland, OH. Gargano was however backstage at the event and the company does have future plans for Gargano.

Insider source @WKRDWrestling noted the following on Twitter:

“While Johnny Gargano was noticeably absent from WWE RAW, fans saw the return of Ciampa. As we’ve reported in the past, there are still plans in the works to reform #DIY. We can now add current plans have this leading to a feud with Owens/Zayn over the tag titles.”

Vince McMahon's Presence Felt During This Week's Raw

Vince McMahon implemented significant changes to this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. The event, which took place in Cleveland, Ohio, wa [...]

— Jose Parra Jun 20, 2023 11:28AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #johnny gargano

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82482/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer