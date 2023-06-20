WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon's Presence Felt During This Week's Raw

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 20, 2023

Vince McMahon implemented significant changes to this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. The event, which took place in Cleveland, Ohio, was focused on building anticipation for the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Although it wasn't confirmed whether Vince McMahon was physically present at Raw, his influence was strongly felt as he made some "drastic changes" to the show. While the exact nature of these changes was not specified, it was revealed that the opening segment featuring Seth Rollins was modified from an open challenge title defense to being attacked by Finn Balor.

Source: patreon.com
