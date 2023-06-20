Vince McMahon's Presence Felt During This Week's Raw

Vince McMahon implemented significant changes to this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. The event, which took place in Cleveland, Ohio, was focused on building anticipation for the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Although it wasn't confirmed whether Vince McMahon was physically present at Raw, his influence was strongly felt as he made some "drastic changes" to the show. While the exact nature of these changes was not specified, it was revealed that the opening segment featuring Seth Rollins was modified from an open challenge title defense to being attacked by Finn Balor.