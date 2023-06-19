WWE RAW Results for June 19, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, June 19, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (6/19/2023)

As always, the John Cena-narrated "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature airs to get us off-and-running with this week's live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

We then shoot inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. where the camera pans the crowd and we hear Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the show.

Finn Balor Attacks Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

From there, we hear "BURN IT DOWN!!" followed by 10,000+ fans singing along with the theme music of the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, as Seth "Freakin'" Rollins emerges and conducts the fans as he begins making his way to the ring.

He settles inside the squared circle and continues conducting the fans as they proceed to sing along with his catchy-ass entrance music. Out of nowhere, he is ambushed and attacked from behind by Finn Balor.

The bell sounds and Shelton immediately runs over and blasts Sanga with a big knee. Cedric follows up and the two start working him over. Alexander goes for a big dive onto Veer on the floor but is caught. Shelton jumps on him to knock him down.

From there, we see Indus Sher take over and beat Benjamin and Alexander down. They head back in the ring and finish them off with their double-team finisher off the ropes in the corner for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Indus Sher

Checking In With Kevin Owens' Potential Anger Issues

We shoot backstage and we see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walking-and-talking when a production dude stumbles into Owens and spills a drink on him. Owens holds in his rage as Zayn milks the situation, pointing out how much Owens hates getting wet.

Owens pretends to be fine with it and the two continue walking. They approach Matt Riddle as he is warming up for his match later tonight with Ludwig Kaiser. Owens looks apprehensive to stop. Zayn again tries milking the situation, asking Riddle how he's doing. "Tell us everything!"

The Judgment Day leader beats down "The Visionary" in the ring and continues his attack on the floor. A ton of referees and officials rush down to break things up. Balor backs off, but then turns and runs back at Rollins, leaping off the ring steps and connecting with his Coup de Graces stomp.

Again the officials pull Balor back and hold him away from a laid out Rollins. As Rollins starts to get up, we see Balor break free and hit another stomp. Once more he is held back and a third time he runs around the group of officials and hits a big stomp, this time to the bread-basket of the champ. We head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see officials helping Rollins backstage as he shouts, "Where's he at?!" Balor appears from behind and sneaks in another ambush attack. He slams him into a bunch of crap and then chokes him with his foot while he says, "For seven years I've been waiting for this!"

The Miz Issues Open Challenge: Tommaso Ciampa Answers

As the commentators address the situation, we hear The Miz in the ring. He says he doesn't care about Seth's problems, he wants to talk about his own problems. He complains about having his goal of becoming champion cut-short as he wears his "HELLO: My balls are MASSIVE" t-shirt.

The Miz goes on to issue his own open challenge here tonight in Cleveland. He says he wants to show the crowd full of losers what a winner looks like. He waits to see who will answer the challenge.

Tommaso Ciampa's theme hits and for the first time in nine months, out comes Tommaso Ciampa.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz

The commentators play it off like Ciampa coming out has nothing to do with Miz's challenge. Miz is smiling and happy to see him. Ciampa enters the ring and immediately decks "The Most Must-See Superstar."

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Ciampa takes Miz out to the floor and bounces his dome off the commentary table multiple times. Ciampa sits on top of the table and plays to the crowd.

Back in the ring,. Ciampa continues to take it to The Miz. Ciampa hits a pair of clotheslines and then lowers his knee pad and waits for Miz to get up. When he does, Ciampa goes to finish him off, but Miz side-steps him and connects with a DDT.

Miz enjoys a couple of moments in the offensive driver's seat, but then Ciampa takes back over and ultimately connects with his finisher this time to wrap this one up with a pin fall victory.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

The Judgment Day Delivers Message To Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes

We hear the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day's theme song and out comes the entire group, as the ring announcer introduces SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the group still at the top of the entrance ramp. Finn Balor gets on the mic and tells Seth Rollins that his little open challenge for tonight has been cancelled.

He says it's cancelled because he's the only person who is going to take the WWE World Heavyweight Championship off of him. Balor says to the fans that since they like singing Rollins' music so much, they can sing it at his funeral.

Rhea Ripley tells the fans to shut up and sit down. He tells the fans that Finn Balor is going to bring the WWE World Heavyweight Championship home to The Judgment Day after WWE Money In The Bank.

She says she has the women's division on lock down. She says Damian Priest is going to win the Money In The Bank. She then mentions how her Latino Heat, her Dom-Dom, is going to take out their favorite, Cody Rhodes.

Damian Priest begins speaking in Spanish. He then brings up Cody saying Dom is picking a fight he can't win. He warns Cody to keep his mouth shut or he'll never fight with anyone ever again.

Dominik Mysterio goes to take his turn on the mic and like clockwork, the fans completely drown him out with loud boos. He tries multiple times, but each time the fans drown him out to the point of deafening boos.

He finally forges ahead and vows to end Cody Rhodes. He challenges Cody and two partners of his choosing to face off against himself and his fellow Judgment Day brothers tonight.

Looking Back At Jey Uso's Decision & Collapse Of The Bloodline

It's that time of the week!

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves introduce the SmackDown, I mean, Bloodline recap video package of the week. With that said, we take an extensive look at what transpired during Jey Uso's Bloodline decision segment on this past Friday night's show.

The segment wraps up with the announcement of The Bloodline Civil War showdown between the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and The Usos at WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

Sami Zayn Tells Kevin Owens He Has An Anger Problem

We shoot backstage after the video package wraps up and we see Byron Saxton, who introduces his guests at this time. On that note, we see the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Saxton asks for Zayn's thoughts on the collapse of The Bloodline. Before Zayn can answer, we hear Owens go into one of his temper tantrums about why they are being asked about The Bloodline week after week still at this point.

Zayn says it's a fair question. Owens disagrees. Zayn then brings up the fact that he feels Owens has an anger problem. Owens, enraged, questions this. Zayn makes a proposal and we will find out if it's true, as Owens has been challenged to go the rest of the night without losing his cool.

Owens forces himself to try and pretend he's cool, calm and collected and he agrees to it. Zayn looks at Saxton and jokes about how it's been 20 years of this.

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

It's time to head back to the ring for our next match of the evening. With that in mind, we hear the theme song for The Complaint Department duo of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

As the two head to the ring, we shift gears and jump into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see social media footage that shows a bunch of random entitled Karen clips and then we see a new one that shows Chelsea Green in a road rage incident, throwing her coffee at some random driver.

When we return live we see Green reacting to the video, claiming it wasn't her. We then see split-screen "earlier today" footage of Deville and Green bickering with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter backstage.

Back live, the theme for the reigning NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions hits and out they come for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Kicking things off for their respective teams is Green and Chance. This one doesn't last long at all. The Chelsea freak-out video might've been longer than the match. Chance hits her crazy 450 splash off the top-rope for the win.

Winners: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Cathy Kelley Interviews Cody Rhodes In The Arena

The commentary duo of Patrick and Graves are shown on-camera to introduce our next segment of the evening. With that said, they send things over to Cathy Kelley, who is standing at the top of the entrance ramp.

Cathy introduces her guest at this time, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. His theme hits and out he comes to a mega-reaction as always. He joins Kelley at the top of the entrance ramp and his music fades down.

This doesn't last long either, as Cody quickly addresses the challenge from Dominik Mysterio earlier in the show to find two partners for a six-man tag-team showdown against Dom-Dom and fellow Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damien Priest. Cody accepts. We head to another commercial break.

Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander vs. Indus Sher

When we return from the break, we see Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander make their way out and head to the ring for our next match of the evening. They settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down.

Now the theme for Indus Sher comes out. Jinder Mahal leads Veer and Sanga down to the ring as we see highlights of Indus Sher brutally attacking Benjamin and Alexander on last week's show.

Checking In With Kevin Owens' Potential Anger Issues

Riddle goes on to babble about how it's been a wild time lately. He then brings up some movies such as Honey I Shrunk The Kid and Little Giants that he watched, telling Owens he loves him in those films.

Owens loses it briefly but then stops, takes a breath and simply tells Riddle they are good movies. He goes to walk off and Riddle pats him on the chest. "Don't touch me," Owens replies as he keeps walking. Zayn tells Riddle that Owens is going through a lot and walks off as Riddle returns to his warm-up routine for his match. We head to a commercial break after this.

Logan Paul Enters This Year's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

When we return, we see Logan Paul sitting on top of a ladder in the middle of the ring. He goes on to talk about some of the sports heroes from Cleveland, such as LeBron James and ... the King of Memphis Wrestling, Jerry "The King" Lawler, and of course, himself.

The fans boo. He goes full heel from there, purposely talking about how great he is compared to everyone else in the history of Cleveland. He says Cleveland is full of losers, pointing out his brother Jake Paul lost his last boxing match, he lost his own and hell, even The Miz lost tonight.

Logan Paul says he's going to put some respect on the city of Cleveland's great name, as the losing stops now. He then confirms that he will be competing in the Money In The Bank ladder match at July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

From there, he continues talking when the theme for Ricochet interrupts him. He comes out and talks about how he is responsible for making Logan Paul go viral at this year's Royal Rumble match.

Now, one-by-one, every other participant in the MITB match comes out, with LA Knight hitting Paul with some good verbal jabs as he blatantly pulls out a Prime bottle and makes sure to be sipping it every time he appears on camera.

Each guy in the ladder match comes out and has a quick word and then Butch comes out last. Logan Paul claims he doesn't even know who he is. He does now! Butch enters the ring without saying a word, walks up to Paul and blasts him with a big shot.

Things come unglued from there as everyone starts brawling. Logan lands some of his trademark knockout punches before running and flipping off the ropes for a big splash on all of the guys at ringside.

Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

The theme for Matt Riddle hits and out comes "The Original BRO" to a ton of "BRO! BRO! BRO!" chants from the fired up Cleveland crowd. He heads to the ring for our next match of the evening as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, the Imperium theme hits and out comes Ludwig Kaiser. As he makes his way to the ring, we see split-screen footage showing recent Imperium business and how Riddle fits into the mix.

Both guys are in the ring now and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running, After some initial back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see Riddle being beaten down by Kaiser. He takes him to the top-rope but Riddle fights back and connects with a super-plex off the top-rope to buy himself some much-needed time.

"The Original BRO" takes over from there and rides this one into the finish, which sees him connect with Bro-Derek for the win. After the match, GUNTHER comes out and beats down Riddle with Kaiser, focusing his attack on an attempt to injure the leg of Riddle.

Winner: Matt Riddle

Imperium Warns Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

When we return from the break, we see officials helping Riddle backstage as he limps. We then shoot to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who are talking about how Owens almost lost his cool after Riddle's "Hot Bro Summer" comment earlier tonight.

Up walks Ludwig Kaiser and GUNTHER, which immediately annoys Owens. He asks why they're here. Kaiser asks if they saw what they just did to Riddle. If they did, they know they better walk softly and cautiously going forward.

As Owens finally cracks and starts to lose his cool and throw one of his trademark temper tantrums, Zayn gets a text and it seems important. He shows Owens without saying anything and tells Kaiser and GUNTHER they'll deal with them later.

Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

Now we head back inside the arena where the commentators plug Seth Rollins appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon. We then hear "SHOOSH! SHOOSH PLEASE!" and out comes Alpha Academy.

As Chad Gable, Otis and Maxxine Dupri head to the ring, we shoot to "earlier today" footage that shows Coach Chad Gable working with Maxxine Dupri in anticipation of future dealings with Valhalla.

The Viking Raiders' theme hits and out comes Erik, Ivar and Valhalla. They head to the ring and the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running. Erik and Gable kick things off for their respective teams. Gable takes the early offensive lead.

He then leans over and tags in Otis when Ivar tags in. The crowd pops and then the two big boys collide in the center of the ring. Otis bounces off the ropes and runs over Ivar. We see Gable tag back in and go on a rampage.

He hits suplexes on both big boys and a big splash to the floor. Back in the ring he connects with a top-rope head butt. We then see Valhalla and Maxxine Dupri get into it on the floor.

Gable cheers her on as she hits a picture-perfect suplex as a result of their training. The distraction, however, allows The Viking Raiders to pick up the win, as Gable is rolled up from behind.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya

Now we shoot backstage where we see The Judgment Day talking. Rhea Ripley talks about how she has her own business to take care of right now against Natalya as the other three talk about their six-man tag-team main event later in the show.

Rhea Ripley's theme hits and out comes the SmackDown Women's Champion for our next match of the evening. She settles in the ring for the WWE Night Of Champions rematch against the women's wrestling legend.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Cathy Kelly backstage. She introduces her guest at this time, Natalya. She talks about how she's not sure how to handle the fact that Rhea Ripley beat her easily and dominantly when they last squared off.

Nattie is questioning where she fits in the women's scene as a result of this. Her theme hits and she walks off to make her entrance to the ring. She stops and gives her shades to a young fan in the crowd, ala her Uncle, Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Ripley immediately start to beat down Natalya. The action spills out to the floor where Rhea slams Nattie into the steel steps and then rolls her into the ring where she continues to pummel her.

Eventually another referee runs down and then a few officials, and this one is apparently being called off, presumably for a no contest? Maybe a disqualification for Ripley throwing her into the steps, even though everyone does that in every match every night and nothing happens any other time. Maybe a ref stoppage win for Rhea? It's never really made clear, which points out how important this is viewed by the company!

Winner: No Contest

Cody Rhodes Gets His Partners For Tonight's Main Event

Cody Rhodes is approached by Akira Tozawa backstage. He tells him he needs not look any further. He says he'll be his partner tonight. Cody thanks him and says he'll think about it. He tells him he likes his hair.

Up walks the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, offering their services to "The American Nightmare" for tonight's main event as well. Cody tells them Akira just did as well.

This prompts Owens to jump into his latest near hissy-fit, as he's eager to punch someone in the face after being pushed all night by everyone he comes across. Cody tells Owens to calm down, he says he didn't accept Akira's offer. He tells Kevin and Sami he can't ask for two better partners. Owens is happy now. He walks off excited saying let's go punch people.

Women's Money In The Bank Qualifier

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus

Before we get started on this next one, let me get this out of the way real quick ...

... THANK YOU, Trish!

Okay. Now that that's in the rear view mirror, we move on to our next match of the evening, which will be the final qualifying bout for the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match. Raquel Rodriguez's theme hits.

We see Raquel Rodriguez backstage with Cathy Kelley being interviewed when up walks Rhea Ripley. "Mami" gets in Raquel's face and tries to intimidate her. She walks off and heads to the ring.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark make their way out and head to the ring. As they do, split-screen "earlier today" footage is shown of a bragging Trish talking herself up.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final qualifier for the 2023 women's Money In The Bank ladder match. Raquel jumps into an early offensive lead, doing the old Chyna and Marlena routine as she bear-hugs Trish from behind and rag-doll-shakes the hell out of her.

We see Trish fight back into the lead and take over until Raquel hits a clothesline that folds Trish in half. Ouch. Out on the floor, we see Zoey Stark trip Raquel and her knee buckles a bit. Trish then rams her into the steel ring post and covers her, but Raquel kicks out.

As the action continues, we see Becky Lynch emerge from the back and attack Zoey Stark from behind. She then continues to attack and as she does, the bell sounds to end the match. As a result of Becky's attack, Raquel Rodriguez has been disqualified. Trish qualifies for Money In The Bank. Thank you, Becky!

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women's Money In The Bank: Becky Lynch

Bron Breakker Questions If Seth Rollins Is A Fighting Champion

We see highlights of Finn Balor's attack on Seth Rollins earlier tonight and then the commentators question the status of the scheduled WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown between Rollins and Bron Breakker for NXT Gold Rush on Tuesday night.

With that in mind, we shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley introduces her guest at this time, former NXT World Champion Bron Breakker. He talks softly like Jake "The Snake" Roberts in a pretty good promo segment about how Rollins talks big about being a fighting champion.

He hopes he doesn't use what happened with Balor tonight as an excuse not to prove that he is a fighting champion. He vows that what Balor did to him will be nothing compared to what he does to him. He tells the fans to get used to seeing this face on Monday nights because he's going to defeat Rollins and become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Becky Lynch Reacts To Accidentally Helping Trish Stratus

We shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is joined by his guest at this time, Becky Lynch.

"The Man" talks about how she's got Trish Stratus in a match with ladders. She says she screwed herself because now she's got Trish and Zoey Stark, who both hate her. She says she also got enemies in Damage CTRL in the bout and says she and Zelina Vega aren't exactly best friends.

She vows to either win the match or go out in a blaze of glory.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

Now we head back inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for our next match of the evening. Shinsuke Nakamura's theme hits and as the rock 'n' roll violins jam out, the King of Strong Style emerges and heads to the ring.

Bronson Reed's entrance tune hits and out comes the natural disaster as footage from last week of his interaction with Nakamura is shown to set the stage for this one-on-one showdown here tonight.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Straight out of the gate, the much larger Reed takes it to the Japanese legend. The commentators question what shape Nakamura will be in for MITB, win or lose, after this physical encounter with Reed.

As Nakamura finally pulls into the offensive driver's seat, we see Ricochet emerge from the backstage area and begin heading down to the ring. Shinsuke notices this and approaches him as he reaches the ringside area.

Ricochet plays innocent while Nakamura is rightfully curious after what went down last week where he cost Ricochet a win in his match. On this note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see some back-and-forth action, which eventually sees Ricochet getting involved and playing a factor in the finish, much like Nakamura did last week in his bout. Reed follows up with a top-rope Tsunami for the win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio vs. Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

We shoot backstage and see The Judgment Day having another off-mic pow wow for what feels like the 100th time tonight so far. From there, we shift gears and head to a commercial break as Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves hype our six-man tag-team main event.

When we return, out comes "The Prize Fighter" Kevin Owens, still giddy over the fact that he's about to finally get to punch some people in the face. He stops at the top of the ramp, his music cuts off and then the super catchy tune for Sami Zayn plays.

The Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions make their way to the ring to a big pop. They settle inside the squared circle and Zayn's music cuts off. The familiar sounds of the theme song for Cody Rhodes hits and the crowd erupts as "The American Nightmare" emerges.

Cody heads to the ring with a cast still on his hand. He settles in the ring and the fans do the "WHOA" to his theme with him as fireworks explode. As Cody settles in the ring and joins Owens and Zayn for our six-man tag-team main event, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Kevin Patrick again promotes Seth "Freakin'" Rollins appearing as a special guest on The Pat McAfee Show tomorrow afternoon. We return inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse where we see the team of Rhodes, Zayn and Owens still waiting in the ring.

The lights inside the venue fade down and the dark blue and purple lights hit. The familiar sounds of the theme song for The Judgment Day hits and out, accompanied by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, comes the three-man team of Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

All six men are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our main event here on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw in Cleveland, OH.

Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor kick things off for their respective teams. We see Cody faring well coming out of the gate, but then Balor starts to take over. He backs Cody into the corner of The Judgment Day and tags in Dominik Mysterio.

Dom Dom blasts Cody with a chop to the back and runs out to the floor to hide behind "Mami's" skirt. The commentators speculate that Dom Dom has a receipt coming from Cody later in the match for that one. Dom heads back into the ring just long enough to tag Priest in.

Priest comes in and then Zayn tags in. Zayn starts to take it to Priest, but the bigger man starts to take over. He backs Zayn in The Judgment Day corner and then tags in Dom Dom. Mysterio hits the ring but Zayn immediately shifts the offensive momentum back in his team's favor.

Rhea Ripley hops on the ring apron and clotheslines Zayn down to help shift things back into The Judgment Day's favor. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as our six-man tag-team main event continues.

When we return from the break, we see The Judgment Day continuing to dominate the action until finally Kevin Owens gets the hot tag. "The Prize Fighter" hits the ring happier than a pig in doo-doo as he can now finally punch some people in the face.

And that's exactly what he does -- a lot. Things go well for Owens and company until finally Rhea Ripley starts to get involved in the action from ringside again. Priest hits a big chokeslam on Cody for a near fall. Zayn tags in and fires up.

Rhea Ripley hops on the apron for her 50th distraction / interference spot in the match. This leads to a shift in the offense again. Cody nearly finishes off Priest a few moments later, but Priest hangs on. Dom Dom hits the ring for a cheap shot attack from behind on Cody.

Zayn hits his kick finisher on Dom in the corner. Owens follows up with a Stunner. Cody hits the trifecta with his Cross-Rhodes after that. He makes the cover and scores the pin fall victory, giving his team an exciting win to close out this week's show. Cody poses with Owens and Zayn in the ring to celebrate afterwards.

Winners: Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn