Latest On Goldberg Possibly Working With AEW

During a media call to promote the 2023 Forbidden Door PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan was again asked about free-agent WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg potentially working for All Elite Wrestling.

Khan had the following to say about the rumor that Goldberg will be Sting and Darby Allin’s mystery partner at the PPV:

“I have had nice conversations with Bill about being involved with AEW at times. It’s a good thought. I don’t know if it would be the perfect fit for who Sting and Darby are going to bring to Collision this weekend, but I also want to leave all the doors open for them and their partner for Forbidden Door. It would ideally be somebody that would step in and be a good fit for the Forbidden Door show. Bill Goldberg is a legend in pro wrestling, one of the biggest names in the sport, and I have certainly had nice conversations with him at times. As for who Sting and Darby bring in this weekend, there have been a lot of guesses, and a lot of them have been more in line with New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s biggest names. Goldberg has gone over and competed in New Japan too. I’ve had nice talks with Bill about doing things with AEW, and that’s probably all I can say.”