Tony Khan Comments On CM Punk Promo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 22, 2023

During Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan commented on CM Punk’s return promo on Collison this past Saturday, praising the star and believing he has still got it. Khan said:

“I thought that it was a great show. CM Punk spoke his mind in the opening segment, and it set up for a very compelling main event. We saw CM Punk prove in the ring that he’s still got it. He went out there with FTR and they went nearly 30 minutes with Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson, and Jay White, three of the best.

“I believe the fans were so happy to see CM Punk back in wrestling, so happy to hear that he still has that sharp wit, and I believe the match itself delivered. It was a great main event. The fans are so happy to have CM Punk back in pro wrestling and in AEW.”

