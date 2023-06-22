WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return During Rampage Taping (SPOILERS)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 22, 2023

Following Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois another episode of Rampage was taped after the show, with a noteworthy return for Johnny Elite.

The following will air on June 23, 2023:

- United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb) and Swerve Strickland defeated CHAOS (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and YOH)

- Adam Cole came out for a promo. MJF interrupted Cole’s promo and told Tony Khan to book Cole against Tom Lawlor. Lawlor then attacked Cole, setting up a match for Forbidden Door.

- The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass defeated unnamed opponents. Johnny Elite (John Hennigan) joined the QTV crew in attacking The Acclaimed after the match.

- Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament: Skye Blue defeated Anna Jay A.S.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry defeated DOUKI

Source: itnwwe.com
Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results #johnny elite #john hennigan

