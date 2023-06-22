Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return During Rampage Taping (SPOILERS)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois another episode of Rampage was taped after the show, with a noteworthy return for Johnny Elite.

The following will air on June 23, 2023:

- United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb) and Swerve Strickland defeated CHAOS (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and YOH)

- Adam Cole came out for a promo. MJF interrupted Cole’s promo and told Tony Khan to book Cole against Tom Lawlor. Lawlor then attacked Cole, setting up a match for Forbidden Door.

- The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass defeated unnamed opponents. Johnny Elite (John Hennigan) joined the QTV crew in attacking The Acclaimed after the match.

- Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament: Skye Blue defeated Anna Jay A.S.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry defeated DOUKI