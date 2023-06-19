Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose Signs Longest Deal In Company History

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose has announced that he has signed a new deal with the promotion, apparently the longest in the company's history.

Moose tweeted the following statement:

"Leaving IMPACT WRESTLING was a very hard to decision to make. Since I made my debut in July 2016 I have accomplished so much in 7 years. Truth is there is So many matches that I wanted to have, so many matchups to be had but then I realized, unlike MMA, I don't have to beat the great wrestlers in other organizations to be considered great. I think my body of work speaks for itself. I believe my peers in all other companies and organizations respect my work and at the end of the day that's all that matters. Right now when you hear IMPACT WRESTLING AJ styles/Kurt Angle are the top names that comes to mind. I want my name to be at the top of that list. So with that goal in mind, I have more I have to get done before my time in Impact is done. not only did I signed back with Impact Wrestling but I also signed the longest deal anyone has ever signed in company's history.... A whole lot of work to be done so let's Go.

Ps I get to still annoy Tommy Dreamer and Scott D'Amore."