Shawn Michaels Celebrates Impressive WWE Career Milestone

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is currently celebrating a milestone 35 years with the company.
35 years ago, I entered @WWE as The Heartbreak Kid and what a ride it's been!— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 18, 2023
Thank you to WWE for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and to the incredible WWE Universe for your unending support!
You're the reason I've still got that sweet chin music after all these years! https://t.co/K4nqqcFm1p
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com