Shawn Michaels Celebrates Impressive WWE Career Milestone

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 19, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is currently celebrating a milestone 35 years with the company.

“35 years ago, I entered @WWE as The Heartbreak Kid and what a ride it’s been! Thank you to WWE for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and to the incredible WWE Universe for your unending support! You’re the reason I’ve still got that sweet chin music after all these years!,” he tweeted.
 
Michaels is a former three-time WWE Champion, a one-time World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWE European Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and a five-time World Tag Team Champion. 
 
HBK was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 by himself and again in 2019 with DX.


