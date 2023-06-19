WWE NXT Star Spotted Ahead Of Tonight’s RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW could feature the appearance of a top NXT star.

WWE has already announced Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship in an open challenge, Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Money in the Bank qualifying match and Logan Paul returning.

PWInsider is now reporting Bron Breakker is currently in Cleveland, OH for tonight's show almost certainly there to build his upcoming match with Rollins for the World Title on Tuesday’s NXT.