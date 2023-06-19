WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Brand Split Met By A Mixed Reaction Among Talent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 19, 2023

The once-planned "hard" roster split in AEW among talent for Dynamite and Collision is reportedly no more with wrestlers in the company unhappy with the proposed idea.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports plans of for a roster split were in place months ago but talent had a mixed response to the idea.

The report noted, "The move at the time was met with mixed reactions internally. There were several wrestlers who weren’t happy they’d be missing out on signings and independent bookings, which is something AEW has long looked at as a luxury, as AEW is the first priority on all of their contracted talents."

Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly "preferred no split, but under the right circumstances, anything could work."

The "transfer portal" trademark was related to the split but has been tabled for now.

