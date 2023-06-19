Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Left WWE

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam has discussed why he chose to leave WWE despite being very much a fan favorite and in demand as a former WWE Champion.

In 2013, RVD returned to WWE but only stayed with the company for one year before leaving again. His comments were made on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast:

On his first WWE departure:

“I needed to get away. I just had enough. My contract was coming up, they had destroyed ECW, and personally, they weren’t doing much with me. I don’t know if they were trying to get me to go through and then work my way back up or what, but I found myself just in a place where I was not spiritually well. And that’s why I left because I realized that my spirit needed a serious tune up, and that was something I couldn’t do while I was under those conditions.”

On struggling with his comeback:

“It did drive me nuts. I went through cycles of frustration when I thought I was gonna leave and take the next flight home, and then, you know, a couple of days later, I’d be like, ‘Wow!’ because cool things would happen and I loved it. … And there’s other times where the monotony just feeling like I can’t do anything.”