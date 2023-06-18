WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bobby Lashley Returned To Ring Action At WWE Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 18, 2023

Bobby Lashley made his return to in-ring action on Saturday night from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, at a WWE Live Event. He went up against Karrion Kross.

The former WWE Champion win the bout having been absent from WWE television since the May 12 episode of SmackDown when he lost to AJ Styles in the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Semi-Final.

Below are the full event results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

- WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Sheamus.

- Bobby Lashley defeated Karrion Kross.

- Becky Lynch, Mia Yim, Zelina Vega and Shotzi defeated Bayley, IYO SKY, Chelsea Green and Zoey Stark.

- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over Damian Priest.

- Alpha Academy defeated The Viking Raiders.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Shinsuke Nakamura and Matt Riddle

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Rey Mysterio. There was a referee bump and Solo interfered at one point but The Usos came out and double superkicked him. 

Source: WrestlingBodySlam.com
