Backstage News On Kevin Kelly’s NJPW Status After Joining AEW

As seen on Saturday, Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness were the official announce team for the premiere of AEW Collision from Chicago, IL.

Many have wondered what this means for Kelly as the English commentator for NJPW World and if he will also continue in that role which he has been a fixture of for some time.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Kelly’s status:

"He's got, he's going to Japan from mid-July to mid-August, so he won't be around then. And then he's gonna get, he's doing at least one more Japan show, but I think it's like a one-shot. So I don't know if that's gonna mean missing a show, but AEW and New Japan, you know, they have good relations, so Tony's not gonna like, do something where, you know, it's like he can't go anymore. But as far as long term, I don't know what the situation is, but, Kevin Kelly is def is, is, is committed from what I understand to New Japan, at least through the end of the year. And he's gonna be calling the tag team tournament, but, from home, which means that he probably can go to all the AEW shows. So I think there's probably just the G1 one stuff that where he'd be missing and maybe, maybe one other show, maybe even not one other show. Depending on if that show was a weekend show, which it probably is. So it is probably one other show in whatever the big fall show would be, whatever it is. September, October, they're gonna do like a big one, you know, whether it's Autumn Attack or whatever the show is gonna be, that he's committed to going there for that."



