WWE Announces Match Featuring Roman Reigns For 2023 Money In The Bank

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 17, 2023

The Bloodline will be taking part in a huge tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank in London, England.

During Saturday’s edition of SmackDown Lowdown, it was confirmed that Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa against The Usos in a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match at the 2023 Money in the Bank PLE.

The math joins the following already announced:

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY vs. Bayley

World Heavyweight Championship
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio


